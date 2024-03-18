Cold start to week, freeze expected Monday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend substantially below average to start the week. A damaging freeze is expected Monday night into Tuesday.

MONDAY: Despite a mostly sunny day, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 50s for highs in the afternoon. Northwest winds will also increase through the day, gusting up to 25+ mph by afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Those winds should generally relax in the evening, leaving a mainly calm and clear overnight. Temperatures should accordingly drop into the 20s area-wide, resulting in a damaging freeze!

TUESDAY: After the sub-freezing start, temperatures will recover to near 60° by afternoon w/full sun.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures will trend back to near & above normal Wed-Fri. We expect an increase in cloud coverage Thursday into Friday, and at least isolated showers are expected both days. The more widespread rain should be over the Gulf into Florida, closer to the strengthening area of low pressure. For now, our weekend looks dry & comfortable!