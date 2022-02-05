Cold tonight then a gradual warming trend through next week

Connect with WCBI Meteorologist Lance Blocker on Twitter at @LanceBlockerWX

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Sunshine returns this weekend, but temperatures will remain below average.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds overnight and cold with lows in the low-to-mid 20s. North wind 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-40s. North wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and continued cold with lows in the mid-20s. North wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We will begin a gradual warming trend on Sunday with highs in the low-50s. By Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will be near seasonal norms in the upper-50s to low-60s. No chance of rain for at least the next 7 days.