Cold Tuesday ahead of warmer Wednesday, rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – One of the coldest days of the next seven happens Tuesday before a briefly warmer day Wednesday. Rain chances also return Wednesday night and possibly again over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Despite nearly full sun, temperatures will struggle to reach the middle to upper 40s as strong high pressure builds over the region.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As high pressure sits nearly overhead, temperatures will drop fast after sunset. A hard freeze is expected with lows in the lower to middle 20s. Grab an extra layer or three and join us at the Columbus Christmas Parade at 7 PM!

WEDNESDAY: The day begins dry and mostly clear, but clouds will slowly increase through the afternoon hours. Rain becomes possible after sunset, but the best coverage will be closer to the I-20 corridor. Residual dry & cold air in our half of the state may tend to undercut the northern extent of rain coverage.

REST OF WEEK: Another surge of cold air is on the way for the end of the week. Friday morning lows will be back in the middle 20s, then a more active pattern settles in for the weekend. This could translate to rain chances beginning Saturday lasting into early next week. Eventually, temperatures will moderate into the middle 60s by Monday.