Cold weather may impact the amount of natural gas you use

Using energy wisely and making a few household changes can make a big difference in how much you spend on natural gas and other bills.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Atmos Energy is closely monitoring the weather and they say the cold may impact the amount of natural gas you use.

Atmos says Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.

Protect natural gas meters. to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush.

Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.

Make sure external vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment are clear. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to buildup of carbon monoxide gas.

Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open, and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.

Save money and energy by setting your thermostat to 68 degrees during the day and 58 degrees when you are away from home.

If you think you smell gas, act fast! Leave the area immediately and call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866.322.8667.

