Cold weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cold air returns to the Deep South. Wind chills will be brutal, bundle up.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Here comes the Arctic air. Low temperatures will be dropping into the teens overnight. Clouds will be passing into the weekend.

SATURDAY: There is an Extreme Cold Warning from 11p Friday night to 6p Saturday evening, then a switch to a Cold Weather Advisory that maintains until 12p Sunday. A very cold start to the weekend, with wind chills potentially in the negatives. Through the morning, conditions will be partly cloudy. Any moisture mixing with the cold temperatures could produced very light, very isolated snow flurries. If you see them, you are lucky. Wind gusts are going to stay brutal, up to 30MPH. The clouds will break by the afternoon, but temperatures will be staying below freezing. Wind chills are going to be in the teens. Lows again will be back in the teens into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: It will be staying cold but we will get above freezing by the afternoon. Highs will be back in the upper 30s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. Lows stay chilly, in the low to middle 20s.