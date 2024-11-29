Colder air locking in

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The cold front early on Thanksgiving has brought a surge of much colder air to north Mississippi. This pattern is likely to stick around for the next 5-7 days.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds will continue, but temperatures will continue dropping. Expect overnight lows in the 30s area-wide, with a few areas near freezing by daybreak Friday. A little wind may create wind chills in the upper 20s for some, so bundle up extra if you’re hitting the stores early!

FRIDAY: Egg Bowl day! It will be chilly state-wide with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees despite a mostly sunny sky.

WEEKEND: Sunshine will continue with highs in the low 50s. Morning lows will be in the 20s both mornings as well!

NEXT WEEK: An even colder blast of air still looks to move in Monday and Tuesday with stronger high pressure. Highs will hold in the 40s Monday after starting in the 22-25 degree range.