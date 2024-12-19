Colder for the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The last of the rain will clear and the clouds slowly after, then cold air moves in fast! Temperatures drop just in time for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Throughout the early evening, the last showers will clear out of NE MS and western AL. Clearing out the clouds will take a bit more time. But colder air is already on the move, pushing in behind the front. Overnight lows tonight drop to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THU/FRI: There may be a few clouds left to clear out Thursday, but still plenty of sun to be seen as the week comes to an end. Highs for the end of the week are expected to be in the low to middle 50s. Friday morning will start CHILLY, in the middle 30s! Some patchy frost may be possible.

WEEKEND: Saturday marks the Winter Solstice. Perfect for temperatures to be the coldest. The morning will start in the upper 20s, warming only into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Saturday night brings more sub-freezing temperatures. Sunday afternoon, warming slightly, will reach the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Hope you got your winter kick over the weekend, as temperatures are likely to become more mild again. Upper 50s to lower 60s by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Rain is expected to return, as well. We will keep watching for updates and we will check our list twice too! 😉