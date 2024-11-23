Coldest night expected, warmer highs return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Arctic air is hanging around for another night, but high temperatures are going to be on a climb through the weekend. Next week, rain returns.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Anybody heading to football games tonight need to be prepared and bundled up. Around kickoff, temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s. Temps will continue to drop throughout the night, heading towards the lower 30s. Frost is possible. Time to remember your 4 Ps. Check on people, bring in pets and plants, and drip your pipes to help prevent freezing.

SATURDAY: Back into the lower 60s. Mostly clear and dry for the beginning of the weekend. Wind should be calmer compared to the past couple of days. It will be another cold night, with lows falling into the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: High temps continue the climb, back into the upper 60s. Mostly clear and dry for most of the day. Throughout the evening, a few extra clouds will start filling in our sky. Overnight lows will be more tolerable, in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: There is a bit of uncertainty for next week. We know Monday will be the warmest day, with highs in the middle 70s. There is also an isolated rain chance Monday and Tuesday. From there forecasting gets a bit wonky. Models are not agreeing on temperatures, taking them back and forth due to a stalling front. Heavier showers and potentially even storms could move in Wednesday and into Thursday.