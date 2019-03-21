College And Career Fair Helps Students Discover Future Career Choices

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Firefighters, police officers, doctors and even television news reporters were at a Tupelo Elementary School, but for a good cause.

On Thursday, Rankin Elementary School has hosted its first College and Career Fair.

- Advertisement -

Fourth grade math teacher Amber McFarland said she wanted to bring professionals in to talk with students, and give them ideas about what type of education and training they need for various careers.

McFarland expressed that many students are already thinking about their possible future career choices.

“I want to re-instill a love of learning and say, ‘hey, if I do well in school, I can become an engineer, I can become a lawyer, I can be a fireman, police officer, I can be whatever I truly want to be,” said McFarland.

The school hopes to make the career fair an annual event.