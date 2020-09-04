College towns seeing highest numbers of coronavirus cases

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – North Mississippi college towns are seeing the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 823 new positive tests today, along with 23 deaths.

Lafayette County, home of Ole Miss, has 74 of today’s new cases. Oktibbeha County, home of Mississippi State, has 53.

Lee has 23, Monroe 19, and Itawamba 17.

Today’s numbers come as the 18-29 year old age group surpasses 19, 000 cases in the state.

Hospital numbers do continue to improve though, 789 patients are in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed or suspected symptoms.