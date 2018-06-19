Colleges join in on tuition assistance program in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Beginning this upcoming school year, two new colleges are teaming up to make paying for college more affordable for students in Calhoun County.

Holmes and East Mississippi Community Colleges are joining the Calhoun County Community College Tuition Assistance Program.

The program will cover students tuition for four consecutive semesters.

However, in order to received assistance, students must complete 15 semester hours and maintain at least a 2.0 GPA

The program is also in place at Northwest, Northeast and Itawamba Community Colleges.

View the full press release below.

Calhoun TAP Press Release June 15