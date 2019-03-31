Collins to speak to University of Mississippi graduates

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) – Former commanding general of the Mississippi National Guard and president of the University of Mississippi Alumni Association retired Maj. Gen. Augustus Leon Collins will deliver the university’s 166th Commencement address.

The university said in a news release that Collins will speak to graduates May 11.

Collins said being invited to speak is one of the highest honors a university can bestow on a graduate. He said he will cherish the invitation for the rest of his life.

Collins earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from Ole Miss in 1982. He enlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard in 1977 and served until his retirement in August 2016.

Collins is currently chief executive of MINACT Inc., a Jackson-based job development and career training corporation.

