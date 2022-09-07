Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County.

The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20.

Two vans were involved in the accident.

Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was an unrestrained passenger.

He says an unrestrained baby was also in the vehicle with Amos. It has been taken to a Jackson hospital in serious condition but is stable.

Other crash victims were treated for minor injuries.

Collinsville is in Lauderdale County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.