Collinsville woman dead after a two-vehicle accident in Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Collinsville woman is dead after a two vehicle accident this afternoon in Oktibbeha County.
The crash happened on Highway 82 at the County Lake Road intersection about 2:20.
Two vans were involved in the accident.
Coroner Michael Hunt says 24-year-old Miyah Amos was an unrestrained passenger.
He says an unrestrained baby was also in the vehicle with Amos. It has been taken to a Jackson hospital in serious condition but is stable.
Other crash victims were treated for minor injuries.
Collinsville is in Lauderdale County.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.