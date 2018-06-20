Collision closes bridge, suspending truck over river

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A major bridge has just reopened and traffic is moving again, slowly, after a late afternoon wreck.
The bridge on Highway 50 closed briefly due to the crash. Officers have confirmed one injury in the crash.
Two trucks collided into each other; one mere feet from a deep fall into the Tombigbee River.
A Lowndes County deputy said the wreck trapped one driver inside their vehicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated.