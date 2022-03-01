Collison between train and vehicle closes Tupelo railroad crossing
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A collision between a train and a vehicle closes a railroad crossing in Tupelo for part of the afternoon.
It was around 1:30 when a train and a vehicle collided at the crossing on West Elizabeth Street. No one was injured, and the wreck was cleared quickly.
However, the crossing was closed until a supervisor from the Kansas City Southern Railroad could make it to the scene.
Tupelo Police were on hand to make help re-route traffic. The Tupelo Fire Department also responded to the call. That investigation is ongoing and more details are expected to be released soon.