Colom to win by default Dem. primary race for 16th Judicial District DA seat

elex

Scott Colom will be the default winner of the Democratic primary race for the District Attorney’s office for the 16th Judicial District.

His competitor, Marc Amos, has dropped out of the race.

Now, Colom will wait until the general election to face off against the winner of the Republican primary race between J. Douglas Dalrymple and Chuck Easly.

The general lection will be in November.

District 16 covers Noxubee, Clay, Oktibbeha, and Lowndes Counties.

