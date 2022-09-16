Color run will honor memory of Pontotoc PD Sgt. Jeff Turner

Sgt. Turner's widow says she is grateful for the community support

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – A memorial color run taking place this weekend honors the memory of a Pontotoc Police officer who died last year from Covid 19.

Although Jeff Turner started his career in law enforcement later than most people do, the person who knew him best says it was definitely his dream career.

“When I say he was built for it and made for it, that was his calling,” said Cydney Turner, Sgt. Turner’s widow.

Jeff Turner started his career with the city of Sherman Police Department in 2003, went through the academy, and became a full-time officer. Eventually, he joined the Pontotoc Police Department and rose to the rank of sergeant. Cydney Turner says her husband loved everything about police work.

“He liked helping people, he loved knowing the law, how the law worked, and trying to do something about crime in our cities and communities, trying to ward it off,” Mrs. Turner said.

Sergeant Turner passed away in December of complications from Covid 19. Amanda Merrill, whose husband is also a police officer, wanted to do something in honor of Sergeant Turner, so she organized the Jeff Turner Memorial 5 K Color Run. More than 150 are signed up for the event this Saturday.

“I think it says that this community loves this department, supports this department, and more than that, they loved Jeff. I’ve had so many people call and say, I knew Jeff, grew up with him, delivered mail to the police department, and they brag on him tremendously,” Merrill said.

For Cydney, the Color Run is a chance to personally thank many of the people who have been there for her and her family.

“I’m looking forward to an opportunity, we’re eight months down the road, I can actually see people and thank them and let them know how much we appreciate everything they’ve done for us and everything they’re doing in his honor,” Turner said.

Along with the community support, Cydney Turner says she finds her greatest strength in the strong Christian faith she shared with her husband. She says it is that faith that helps her face each day and gives her hope of a reunion.

The Jeff Turner Memorial 5 K Color Run takes place at 9 Saturday at the Pontotoc Elementary School. Participants can register on-site but should be there early.