Columbus accepts S&S Landscaping bid to mow along Hwy 82

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council took care of some Spring and Summer cleaning.

The council voted to accept a bid of $99,000 from S&S Landscaping to handle grass-cutting chores along Highway 82 right of way in the city.

Columbus began outsourcing the work last year.

For some years, city leaders labored under the impression that the Department of Transportation would reimburse the city for caring for those areas.

When they found that was not the case, they began to explore other options.

After advertising for bids and debating on whether Public Works should handle the chore, it was determined that mowing the area every two weeks would keep too many city workers out of the wards.

The delay caused the city to sign a one-year contract with S&S at $75,000 and split costs with the county. S&S’s original bid would have locked that in for three years.

This year’s bid may have been higher, but the work will begin sooner.

“Last year, we partnered again with the county. I’m proud to say and took bids. This person won the bid. We gave them a one-year contract so we could review it to see how it goes. And then after the year their bid went up a little bit. It was still lower than all the others we received last year,” said Gaskin.

The council also voted to amend its policy on using the Trotter Convention Center.

