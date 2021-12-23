Columbus AFB delivered gifts to elderly residents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanks to a Columbus Air Force Base tradition, dozens of elderly residents are enjoying baskets full of fresh fruit and goodies.

The honor guard delivered the goods this morning.

The fruit baskets are part of the “Happy Christmas Fund.”

It was created by Happy Irby who was a longtime employee of the Columbus Club at the Base.

Dozens of volunteers helped put the baskets together and deliver them today. Some of them have been helping out for decades.

“It’s been important for me for the last 64 years. I’ve been doing this for 64 years. And it’s just a joy to see the smiles on the people’s faces when you go deliver a basket, gift, or whatever. It’s so amazing to me just to be able to share and help someone else,” said Ruby Anderson, volunteer.

The group delivered more than 100 baskets this morning.