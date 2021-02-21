Columbus Air Force Base pilot identified in deadly plane crash

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the identity of one of the Columbus Air Force Base pilots involved in the deadly plane crash that took place over the weekend.

The United States Air Force identifies the instructor pilot who died in the crash as 24-year-old Scot Ames Jr.

Ames was a part of the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus AFB.

He was from Pekin, Indiana.

The second victim in the crash was a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force.

His name will not be released at this time because of Japan’s established process.

The two men were attempting a routine cross-country training mission when their T-38 trainer aircraft crashed at about 5:30 p.m. Friday near Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Alabama.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is on-going.