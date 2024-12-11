Columbus Air Force Base wraps gifts for children in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Santa’s helpers were busy at work on the Columbus Air Force base the morning of December 11.

Volunteers wrapped gifts in colors of Christmas cheer for local children in the area.

This is all part of the ” Happy Christmas Fund”, a tradition that started years ago when the late George “Happy” Irby began taking the tips he earned at the Columbus Club at Columbus Air Force Base and buying gifts for older people and needy families in Columbus.

Members on base said its just one way for them to give back this holiday season.

“If it wasn’t for this event then there would be a lot of children that wouldn’t be able to receive gifts like clothing, toys, just some of the basic necessities and I think events like these make Christmas happen especially for this community here in Columbus,” said Auna Butler, student Pilot of Columbus Air Base.

“Christmas is such a memorable time of my childhood so being able to understand and have these things it just creates life long memories. People always remember how things made them feel so I think its important to have this,” said Nevaya Brewster, Air Traffic Controller.

Volunteers wrapped more than 300 gifts.

