Columbus Air Force Colonel addresses pilot shortage

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Air Force Colonel Seth Graham paid a visit to the Columbus Exchange club Thursday.

Colonel Graham is the Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing for the Columbus Air Force Base.

During his visit, the Colonel discussed a variety of topics including recruitment and training.

Currently, the Air Force is facing a pilot shortage.

“The Air Force has been experiencing a pilot shortage for a number of years now which makes Columbus Air Force Base so critical to our nations defense” said Colonel Graham. “We produce about a quarter of the pilots for the Air Force every year. So it’s one of the reasons Columbus is so vital to the country and it’s one of the reasons I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

You can visit Airforce.com for a full of requirements needed to become the next military pilot.