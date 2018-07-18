Columbus Airbus Plant receives contract to build LEH helicopters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new contract between Airbus and the US Department of Homeland Security will help manufacture seven Light Enforcement Helicopters.

A $45.9 million contract was awarded to build the helicopters that will be built at the Columbus Airbus Plant.

The LEH helicopters are being built for Customs and Border Protection for law enforcement missions to secure the border, according to Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

The contract entails designing, building, installing, testing, and certifying the aircraft for use by the CBP.