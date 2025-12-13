Columbus Airforce base preparing the next generation of pilots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Pilots at Columbus Air Force Base, are lifting weights and working out.

The added physical training is part of the Tactical Athlete Program. The T.A.P. is designed to physically and mentally prepare the next generation of aviators.

“We want to make sure our pilots are fit, strong, cognitively capable, and also have the education needed when it comes to recovery, and dietetic care after they are done with training here.” said Colin Klatt, Tap Co-founder. “We want to make sure that everyone is taken care of, and that everyone is aware of what it takes to be a high performer at the next level.”

The Program also strives to build resilient, and higher performing pilots.

The TAP framework is made up of five different components to complete the wellbeing of the aviator.

Those are strength and conditioning, Cognitive performance, Nutrition and hydration, recovery, and data collection and analysis.

“We ultimately want to make sure that we produce the best, we want to make sure that we produce very ready and capable pilots.” said Klatt. “We do so very successfully. Our matrix speaks for themselves, and we treat the human factor very important, and we honestly want to take care of our people.”

With pilots being treated as elite athletes, and being provided with physical and cognitive tools, 14th Operations Group Commander Colonel Nicholas Lofthouse said, he hopes this will prepare the next generation of pilots.

“I think we are going to see a pretty significant uptick in their performance in the pilot training program.” Lofthouse. “As well as beyond here.

“These students right now are going to be my future wingman and copilots, and the better that we can prepare them right now for the future fight, the better the whole team will be.”

TAP was introduced eight months ago, and more than 200 students have already gone through the program.

