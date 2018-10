COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Friendly City hopes to finish its multi-million dollar amphitheater in the next 18 months.

Columbus City Engineer Kevin Stafford tells WCBI the project, “Getting Off the Ground,” has exhausted two state issued bond grants that totaled $3.35 million.

Stafford says another $2.5 million is needed to build hard-backed seats, fencing, rest rooms, concession stands, and ticket booths.