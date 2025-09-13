Columbus and Lowndes County residents celebrate first responders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Every year, Columbus and Lowndes County residents come together to celebrate a group of people who are sometimes overlooked.

The annual Salute to Lowndes County’s Finest Recovery and Relief Fund and Annual Event committee brings first responders from across the county together to celebrate the work they do every day.

For almost two decades, this has also been a way for the organization to raise money to help first responders when they are on the other side of an emergency.

When disaster strikes, most people run away from the chaos.

“These folks, they don’t run away, they run towards it,” said founder and chairman Mark Smith.

While they often put their lives on the line, sometimes they find themselves in need of help.

The Salute to Lowndes County’s Finest Recovery and Relief Fund helps the first responders in times of personal need.

Captain Shannon Murphy with Columbus Fire and Rescue has been on the other side of an emergency.

“Well, earlier this year, I had to have emergency surgery in the middle of the night,” Murphy said. “And when I went to the emergency room after I got back from being off for two weeks, the foundation here forwarded a check, and it helped us out where the surgery bill was not a financial burden. And I am very grateful for it, and my wife and family were grateful for it too.”

Clayton Aldridge with Columbus Fire and Rescue says when he was out for medical reasons, the program helped him make ends meet.

“It was an absolute blessing. It was. We knew this resource was here. But one thing about first responders, we are very headstrong and do not want to ask for help,” Aldridge said. “But to know that we have somebody there that’s willing to step in and say, ‘hey, look, we know what you do, we know that you want to be of service to our community, we want to serve you.’ It was an absolute blessing from God just for them to step in and say, Hey, look, we know you’re struggling right now whether you say it or not, how can we help fill the gap for you. To say it was a blessing is an understatement, and I was surprised, grateful, humbled. I mean, any emotion that you can think of, we were feeling it for sure.

Founder Mark Smith says the motivation to put this event on every year comes from never being able to say thank you enough to first responders.

“You know, I’m a veteran and I hear it all the time – “thank you for your service.” And our active duty military, you know, we always try to make sure that they know that they’re appreciated. But, you know, when I came back from Ground Zero, there was nothing being done for our first responders. And so that’s why we started it,” Smith said. “That’s why we continue to do it and will continue to do it as long as I have a breath in me…. Just telling them thanks. And, you know, we know that you don’t get appreciated enough. We know you’re underpaid and you’re overworked and you’re underappreciated. The recovery relief fund throughout the year is a way that we can thank them when they’re in a time of need.”

Timothy Sykes with Airbus says this helps first responders to not have to worry about the “what ifs.”

“These guys have put their lives in danger when they need help; this relief fund supports that effort,” Sykes said. “So it’s a wonderful feeling to be a part of that.”

Smith says they have raised over $100,000 since they started the event in 2002.

He says they are grateful for all their sponsors that make the event possible, and if there is an organization that would like to partner with them to raise funds for the first responders, call 662-549-7712 or email msmith@cpi-group.com.

