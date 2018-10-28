Columbus Annual Halloween Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – College Street in downtown Columbus was bustling with ghouls and goblins for the annual Fall Festival.

The festival is put on by local churches. Kids got good food, games, and got to trunk or treat.

Officials with the First United Methodist Church say it’s important to have events like these in the community.

“It gets people together. It doesn’t matter who you are. We are just here to serve one another and to have fun,”said Coordinator Aislinn Kobb.

The festival wrapped up at 6 pm with a costume contest.