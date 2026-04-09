Columbus apartments catch fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus apartment complex caught fire Wednesday evening.

WCBI reporters saw Columbus Fire and Rescue and Columbus Police past the station on their way to the scene on 5TH Avenue South.

When crews and reporters arrived, flames were still coming through the roof of one apartment.

One resident said they called 911 when they arrived home and saw a patio chair on fire outside of another resident’s home.

The outside wall of that apartment also became black and damaged from the flames at Monterrey Apartments.

Residents say they had to pull an elderly man out from the burning apartment.

CFR and CPD had to knock on doors to get other residents out.

So far, four apartments are without power from the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

CFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.

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