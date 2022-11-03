Columbus Arts Council hosts antique show, silent auction

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re in Columbus this week, you can indulge yourself in art and fine wine.

Tonight, the Columbus Arts Council is hosting an Antique Show at the corner of Fifth and Main Street.

A silent auction will take place and proceeds will go to the Tennessee Williams home.

Local and out-of-state artists will be showcasing their pieces for sale. Tonight’s show, starting at 5:30, will honor MUW graduate Elaine Goodman, a longtime artist, and native of Columbus.

“She’s been doing this for quite some time. I believe she’s 83 years old and has been showing severe-several times at festivals and galleries all over the south. It’s really cool to have her here because I think paves a good example of what Columbus represents and she said something that’s really strong to us which is she keeps her prices low because she thinks that everyone deserves art. No matter where you stand. Your lifestyle choices. Your economic standing,” said Salem Gibson, Columbus Arts Council.

Goodman will be in attendance tonight.

Tonight’s show ends at 7:30.

Tomorrow’s show is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter