Columbus Arts Council hosts Paint and Sip at Lion Hills

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Arts Council hosted a community paint night this evening at Lions Hills on Thursday, September 18.

Dozens of people came out to create a fall-themed piece — an old pickup truck with pumpkins, rolling through a road of autumn foliage.

Organizers said word spread through Facebook, fliers, and good old-fashioned word of mouth.

“We’re excited. We’re getting together to do what we call a painting sale. We have many guests ready to indulge and just have a great time,” said Paint Instructor Brandy Randall.

Randall teaches with the arts council and also hosts private paint parties across the region.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.