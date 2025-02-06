Columbus Arts Council showcases “Black Excellence”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – February is National Black History Month.

To honor those who came before us, the Columbus Arts Council celebrates Black Excellence through art.

“Black history is American history and I think that it should be showcased. And so, this is the perfect place to do so,” said Quan Walker, the Executive Director of the Columbus Arts Council.

Walker says the exhibit is part of her vision to create spaces where the community can connect and thrive.

“I want the world to know and see our community — that we have a lot of natural-born artists, who are of color in our community, who are very talented. And because this is the arts council, I want to reflect that.”

The gallery will feature the work of nine artists showcasing a variety of mediums, including ceramics and fiber arts.

“So, coming to the art gallery opening is one of the important days because you’ll be able to speak to the actual artists and interact with them and ask them questions about their artwork,” said Walker.

The event will also include LIVE music and spoken word performances.

The Black Excellence Art Exhibition will open at 5:30 p.m. today, February 6, at the Columbus Arts Council.

Culinary artists will also have food for the public to taste.

The event is free.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.