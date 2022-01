Columbus bank robbery suspect remains in jail

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus bank robbery suspect remains in jail.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says J.R. Edwards was out on bond when he was arrested earlier this week.

This means Edwards will stay at the Lowndes County Adult Detection Center.

The attached video is from Monday morning just after the hold-up at Trustmark Bank.

Shelton says Edwards was not armed when he was arrested ten minutes after the robbery.

No one was injured.