Columbus based company looks to expand

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Burford Electric Service is investing more than three and a half million dollars to expand.

The Columbus based company will create 14 new jobs over the next five years.

We first brought you this story back in September.

Burford is a third-general family-owned business.

It specializes in electromechanical repair and replacement.

The company will building a 15,000 square foot manufacturing building.

This will allow for larger crane capacity to meet customer demand for large industrial needs.

