Columbus Belk Charity Blowout Sale

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Employees at the Belk in Columbus held a “Back To School” charity sale. This year more than 20 charities participated.

Hundreds had the opportunity to experience a private shopping experience.

The money raised Saturday will go to many causes.

Belk Sales Manager says sales like these are a win, win for the customer.

“The charities and organizations get out and sell tickets the ticket cost five dollars and that five dollars comes off the first purchase and they get to keep all the proceeds they sold,” said Deborah Phinisey.

Charity sales are a part of Belk’s local fundraising initiative.