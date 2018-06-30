Columbus Benefits Committee Works To Give Back

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s out with the old and in with the new as a Columbus man receives about $20,000 in free repairs and upgrades to his home.

About 60 volunteers have spent the last 2 weeks, painting, installing fixtures and cabinets, and making this house on Columbus’ north side handicapped accessible.

The volunteers belong to a non-profit group call the “Benefits Committee” their mission is to help improve the quality of life for those in need in Columbus.

Committee member Rhoda Sanders says picking Bobby Wilson was an easy choice.

“Mr. Bobby is 75 years old, he as one leg, and he volunteers to mow the church lawns. We wanted to give to somebody who gives back to the community. That was one thing that really stuck out on Mr. Bobby’s resume when we were looking for a person to give back to. We chose him for that reason and many others,” said Sanders.

Sanders says repairs don’t end Saturday. They eventually plan to replace the roof.