Columbus benefits from tourism-filled weekend

The Columbus Orthopedic Riverwalk Spring Invitational Tournament and Catfish in the Alley brought people from all over the region.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus never has a shortage of things to do.

Whether you’re more interested in arts, culture, and history of the city or are just here for a sporting event.

There was little bit of something for everyone this weekend in the Friendly City.

Like the Columbus Orthopedic Riverwalk Spring Invitational Tournament.

Jason Spears, Director of the Golden Triangle Elite Soccer Club, said he’s excited for out-of-towners to enjoy Columbus.

“I’m really excited to have the kids be able to play in front of their home crowd,” Spears said. “But then also for the community being able to have so many people come to our community. See what we have here as far as this great complex, all the things that we have to offer in our downtown. And of course, then they get to experience what we get to see every day in Columbus.”

Another event drawing people into Columbus is Catfish in the Alley.

It’s meant to celebrate African American citizens of Columbus, and their contributions to the cities rich history and culture.

Sandra Williams, Tail Twister for the East Columbus Lions Club, said it’s a chance for the town to come together.

“Bring all the people together, everybody come out and socialize, we got vendors,” Williams said. “So everybody’s having a chance to enjoy the day.”

The event features live music, artisan and food vendors, and other fun activities.

All of this contributes the tourism of downtown said Wanda Cahill, the East Columbus Lions Club secretary.

“I’m seeing a whole lot of people down here in the downtown area where I normally wouldn’t see this many people around,” Cahill said.

Spears said he has seen the economic impact of the tournament firsthand.

“I’ve seen people at different restaurants,” Spears said. “They’re staying in hotels, buying gasoline, going into the different stores. Sporting events is obviously a big draw, whether it’s soccer, baseball or others. People travel and they spend a lot of money in those events. And we want to be the home for a lot of those dollars coming into our city.”

Catfish Alley was a hub for Columbus’s African American communities and businesses during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Columbus Orthopedic Riverwalk Spring Invitational Tournament hosted 500 players representing 48 teams from across the state.

