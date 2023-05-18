Columbus Boys, Girls Club unveils finished renovation project

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Leaders and members of the Columbus Boys and Girls Club are showing off their new look.

A renovation project at the club recently wrapped up and the public could come inside to see the changes.

The project included new flooring throughout the building along with updates to the kitchen and restroom areas.

Club members also now have recording and design studios.

These are the first major upgrades since the club opened 20 years ago – and the members and volunteers are proud of the finished product.

“Our children actually own some of the renovations that we did. So we’re excited and they were excited to see what they put out there actually come to life studio, the design room, some of the new toys, and the furniture. These are some of the things that our kids requested. We did our best to bring it to life. So when they come here with our programs, they can feel comfortable in each space,” said Brittany Houston Turner, Unit Director at Columbus Boys and Girls Club.

Registration is underway for the summer camp session at the Boys and Girls Clubs. The camp will consist of field trips and in-house enrichment programs focusing on topics like career exploration and money management.

