Columbus brightens the holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Main Street made the season a little brighter with the annual Christmas tree lighting.

With Covid dimming the last two years, the community was excited to have the event back.

Some of Santa’s helpers came to pass out cookies and hot chocolate and Mrs. Clause came to join us for the fun.

Carolers tuned everyone into the holiday spirit with everyone’s favorite Christmas tunes.

Mayor Keith Gaskin had the honor of lighting the tree.

For 24/7 news and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter