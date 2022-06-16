Columbus business raided by Federal Bureau of Investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI has been told J5 Solutions in Downtown Columbus is currently being raided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

FBI agents are at the Courtsquare Towers on 2nd Avenue North where the company is housed.

Dozens of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are currently raiding the J5 Solutions building in downtown Columbus.

PIO Katie Greenleaf with the Jackson Division Office tells us the FBI is currently engaged in court-authorized activity and there’s no threat to the community.

And get this, multiple sources are reporting the owner of J5 and his son have been arrested in this incident.

WCBI has made several attempts to get confirmation of this, but no information is being released at this time.

We’re working to bring you updated information.