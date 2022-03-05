Columbus businessman purchases Main Street property and wants new businesses to move in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- You may remember it as Crosley’s, or more recently, The Fashion Barn, but soon the space at the corner of 5th Street South and Main in the heart of Downtown Columbus will have a new identity.

“We love downtown,” said Josh Read, a financial advisor for Edward Jones. “It’s vibrant. We want to give back to the community. This building really stood out.”

Read bought the building to expand his business and invest in the future of Columbus’s Historic Downtown.

Read’s renovation not only has space for him but at 4,500 square feet, it also leaves room to welcome other professionals to the district.

“The great thing about dividing this building up is that we can just help support another business -hopefully a local business- grow their business, start their business, and be downtown,” said Read.

Another selling point for Read was the history that lies within the walls at the corner of Main Street. A building that was once a grocery store, fashion seller, and even survived a fire during its lifetime.

“It has such a unique and amazing history,” said Read. “It’s so exciting to learn more about it each and every day. I love getting pictures and learning about all the different businesses that were here.”

Read is still working on details on what businesses can move in and giving the exterior a much-needed facelift.

The property is expected to be finished around May 1st.