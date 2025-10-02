Columbus celebrates going a full year without a reported homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus is celebrating a milestone that hasn’t been seen in years, going a full calendar year without a homicide.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said it’s a sign of change for a city once known for its violent crime.

He credits stronger community cooperation, more visible policing, and partnerships with prosecutors for driving the numbers down.

Columbus PD has nearly doubled its force in the past two years, and overall crime is trending downward.

“And for us to go a calendar year without a homicide is major. And again, thank you to the citizens of this city, those who supported us. Thank you to the naysayers who motivated us. And thank you to our mayor and council for supporting us,” said Chief Daughtry.

The chief said more crime data will be released to the city council soon, and he’s proud of both his officers and the community for working together to make the milestone possible.

