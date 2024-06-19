Columbus CFO describes state of 2021 audit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – “Not good” and “not acceptable” are how Columbus Chief Financial Officer Jim Brigham describes the state of internal controls reflected in the city’s audit for Fiscal Year 2021.

But he also said most of the issues brought up as a result of that audit have been or are being dealt with.

Wanda Holley from Watkins, Ward, and Stafford presented the findings of the 2021 Audit to the Columbus City Council at last night’s meeting.

The audit has been plagued by delays, including trying to track down records and figuring out how funds were moved around.

There were a total of 12 findings in the audit. Three were related to State Laws and Regulations, and 9 related to Internal Control Issues.

Among the Internal Control Issues was Control over Bank Transfers which was put into place after it was discovered former CFO Milton Rawle was embezzling from the city. It was found that for a time after the controls were put into place, they were not being followed.

It was also found that Municipal Court Collections were not being shared with the Department of Public Safety and the State of Mississippi as required by the state.

Brigham said those are now being done monthly.

He says this audit is a picture of how business *was* being conducted. It also spotlights the importance of having audits.

“This does portray the status of internal controls in 2020, at the end of Fiscal Year 2021. And, you know what? It’s not good. It’s not acceptable. We don’t accept it, but I want to tell you also, that these things happened because you have to put people – these are technical issues – And, you have to put the right people in position to take care of it, and to babysit it, and to make sure it’s right, and that you can trust. And, some of it is trust, and some of it is compliance, and that’s why we have auditors come in and check our trust,” said Brigham.

With the 2021 audit complete, Watkins, Ward, and Stafford are about to begin work on the Fiscal Year 2022 Audit.

The city is expected to have the necessary information turned over to them in the next 10 days.

