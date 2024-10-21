Columbus Chief looks to discuss strategies at Business Watch

cpd

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -You might call it a neighborhood watch for businesses.

The Columbus Police Department will hold a Business Watch Initiative on November 28.

Chief Joseph Daughtry says he’s inviting all business owners and their managers to the event to learn strategies to keep their businesses safe from potential threats.

He says the session will include practical advice and networking opportunities with other businesses.

An uptick in business burglaries led the chief to organize the event.

“We’ve had some businesses that were burglarized. Some of them had alarm systems that they never activated. You had some people who left extremely, large amounts of cash in the cash drawer that they just didn’t think about, and those are some of the things we want to cover. We’re going to teach them about safety issues. We’re going to talk to them about cameras. We’re going to talk talking about resources that’s available to them”, said Columbus P.D. chief, Joseph Daughtry.

The Business Watch Initiative will be Monday, October 28 at 6 p.m., at the Columbus Police Department.

The event is free to businesses, but the department is requesting an RSVP by October 24th.

You can call 662-364-1850.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X