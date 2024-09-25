Columbus Chief strives to change youth’s minds about gun violence

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On September 23, a man who Columbus Police call a dangerous criminal was taken off the streets.

David hall was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said he called on the U.S. Marshalls after Hall had been on the run for nearly a month.

He was wanted in connection with a shooting back in may and an armed robbery in early August.

As of now, Hall is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and accessory after the fact.

Chief Daughtry said his department is now looking at ways to changing the minds of young people about gun violence before it’s too late.

“We need to start in our schools. We need to start with our young people to learn how to do some type of conflict resolution. We are going to probably start getting into the schools. Last week, we went to the high school and sat in on three different classes and just had conversation and listen to them. We are going to have to come up with something because the young people are throwing their lives away for nothing”, said Daughtry.

A bond has not been set yet for Hall.

