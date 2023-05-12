Columbus Christian Academy announces new school leader

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a leadership change at Columbus Christian Academy.

Rachel Thomas has been named Head of School. She is currently serving Columbus Christian as the Assistant Head of School.

Thomas has worked with students, parents, and teachers at the school as a guidance counselor and administrator for several years.

Thomas called leading the school “an honor”. And, she said the faculty and students will continue to build upon “the school’s history of academic excellence and spiritual growth.

6th-grade teacher Norma Jones is moving to the newly created role of Elementary Administrator.

CCA is a private Christian school located in Steens.

