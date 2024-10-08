Columbus Christian hosts book signing for two teachers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two local teachers can add another title to their professional profiles: published authors.

Columbus Christian Academy hosted a book-signing on October 7 for teachers Tiffany Cooper and Laura Meadows.

They recently wrote and published the book “Teddy Bear Picnic.”

Mrs. Cooper wrote the book. Mrs. Meadows illustrated it.

The story is based on a nearly two-decade tradition at the school in which elementary students have picnic with their stuffed animals.

“Teddy Bear Picnic” is available on Amazon.

