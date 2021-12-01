Columbus Christmas Parade will welcome Budweiser Clydesdale’s

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are excited about the Bicentennial Christmas Parade this Sunday, December 5, in downtown Columbus. Our grand marshal, Ms. Helen Karriem, will be at the lead of the parade, there are over 40 participants registered and the amazing Budweiser Clydesdales will participate.

The Clydesdales will arrive at the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market around 2:00 on Sunday afternoon and the public is invited to view the “hitching” process prior to the parade. Please park in the public parking area adjacent to the farmers’ market if you’d like to watch the fun.

“You will definitely be able to locate the Clydesdales by their 18-wheelers which transport the horses, their buggy and other necessary items”, says Barbara Bigelow, Executive Director of Main Street Columbus, parade organizer.

The parade route and street closings are attached. This information is unchanged from previous years except for the times. Please help us get this information to our public so that everyone will be aware of details and be able to enjoy the parade.