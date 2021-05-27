Columbus church asking for help buying chairs for new sanctuary as they continue rebuilding after 2019 tornado

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – First Pentecostal Church of Columbus is almost ready to open its doors again in the wake of 2019’s tornado.

It has been over two years since the EF-3 tornado leveled the church. Senior Pastor Steve Blaylock says they expect construction to finish by June and hopes they can move in sometime during July.

Pastor Blaylock says that not only has COVID-19 caused delays in the building process, it has also raised their construction costs. He says they could be facing at least $300,000 in debt. In an effort to ask their congregation for help, the church launched a BUY-A-CHAIR-A-THON program where people can purchase one of the nearly 300 chairs that will fill the sanctuary.

Pastor Blaylock says they were hoping to get enough for 100 chairs over the week. Instead, he says they hit that number in less than 24 hours.

“We’ve got people coming in and saying, ‘I’m picking out my chair, this is where I’m going to sit. This is my place, I’ve got five in my family so we’re going to (buy five chairs),” he said. “We had one young man say he wants to donate 20 chairs.”

Those interested in purchasing a chair for First Pentecostal Church can do so through the following:

-Venmo: @FPC-Columbus

-Cash App: $FPCColumbus

-PayPal: @fpccolumbus2391

-Text To Give: 662-200-9967