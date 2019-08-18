Columbus church hosts candidate rally

COLUMBUS, MISS.(WCBI)-Today in Columbus the Genesis Church hosted a candidate forum.

The forum was held for the candidates of Ward four to come out and meet voters and answer questions.

The candidates had a minute a piece to answer question that were submitted by the voters in attendance.

Mayor Robert Smith and City Councilmen were in attendance to hear the candidates opinions on Crime, finances, community clean up, and the youth of Columbus.

“Well, tonight what we did was we gave the opportunity for citizens of Ward 4 to come out and meet the candidates,” event organizer Tiffany Turner Said.

The special election for Ward four will be on August 20th.