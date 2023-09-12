Columbus city budget talks: Deadline to finalize approaches

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The budget for the city of Columbus was not finalized but all workers will get a raise.

City leaders met to make more changes before the September 15 deadline.

The council did keep one new position, a grant manager, in the budget.

That person will write and manage grants for city departments.

Pay and equipment needs for the police and fire departments were also discussed.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said a pay hike for each employee was a high priority.

“We’re very pleased that we were able to do a cost of living across the board this time at 3%. Everybody didn’t get what they wanted, but I think the council is doing a good job prioritizing the money that we have to meet all the needs of the city,” said Gaskin.

The council meets again on Thursday to finalize the budget, which is expected to include a higher salary for patrol officers.

